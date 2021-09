Ariana Bravo is joined by Alex Kalinauckas (Grand Prix Editor, Autosport) as they're both in the Monza paddock to talk to the drivers and team bosses following today's Sprint Qualifying. Find out why a 2mm clutch error caused Lewis Hamilton a major headache, why the winner isn't technically a winner, and how the McLaren drivers could be the wildcard in the championship battle between Max and Lewis tomorrow.