Italian Grand Prix Review

Ariana Bravo is joined as usual by Jess McFadyen (Director of Digital Strategy, Motorsport Network) and two new voices to the Autosport podcast. Haydn Cobb (Editor, Harry Benjamin. Harry is a motorsport commentator for multiple series, including those on the F1 support calendar in 2021, and also host of the Motormouth Podcast. is joined as usual by(Director of Digital Strategy, Motorsport Network) and two new voices to the Autosport podcast.(Editor, Autosport.com ) stands in for Luke this week, and we have a special guest with. Harry is a motorsport commentator for multiple series, including those on the F1 support calendar in 2021, and also host of the Motormouth Podcast.

No spoilers here, but once again Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen wanted the same piece of race track, but how did it turn out this time? And which team will be partying long into the night after a long-awaited return to the top step of the podium?