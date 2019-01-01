Review: Schumacher Netflix Movie

Michael Schumacher that offers an intimate portrait of the seven-time Formula 1 world champion is released today. You can read Jonathan Noble's review online A new Netflix documentary onthat offers an intimate portrait of the seven-time Formula 1 world champion is released today. You can readreview online here , and listen to today's podcast for a discussion about the documentary.

Martyn Lee is joined by Jon and James Allen (Motorsport Network President, F1 Journalist and Schumacher biographer) to look at why the Schumacher family gave their blessing to this project. The movie features plenty of Formula 1 footage but stands out for how many home movies are used to show the human being rather than the character created by the media at the time. Netflix not only obtains rare footage of interviews throughout his career but also new interviews with his family, as they talk about how life has changed following Michael's accident in 2013.