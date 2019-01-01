Goodwood Revival: Your ultimate guide to enjoy the best action

This weekend (17-19 September) the Goodwood Revival returns to Goodwood Motor Circuit in West Sussex. But this isn’t just a day out in period dress, you can watch the greatest cars and drivers recreate the glamour or motor racing as it used to be. Jenson Button will make his historic racing debut on Friday and Sunday. Expect wheel-to-wheel racing around this classic circuit, which is now more famous for hosting classic events than it was when used for contemporary racing or testing.

Kevin Turner (Chief Editor, Autosport) is joined by Goodwood legend Marcus Pye to discuss the confirmed races and biggest battles you’ll want to know about before this weekend. Marcus also gives us his circuit guide, corner by corner, and the best spots to watch the action