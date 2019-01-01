The Future of Junior Single Seaters: Part 1 with Karun Chandhok

We're entering a period of change for the top level junior single seater categories in the UK. British Formula 4 has launched the careers of Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Colton Herta since its creation in 2015. But next year there's a new car, new engine and new organiser.

Stephen Lickorish and Stefan Mackley present a two-part special about the future of young drivers working their way up the motorsport ladder.

Our very special guest Karun Chandhok explains why it's so important for junior single seaters to thrive, and why he took up the offer of Motorsport UK to help guide the new era of Formula 4.