Russian GP Practice Report

Ariana Bravo is joined by Stuart Codling (Executive Editor, GP Racing) to look at the two practice sessions earlier today, with Saturday’s running looking increasingly like it will face disruption from rain. Red Bull has confirmed Max Verstappen will take a new power unit and therefore start from the back of the grid, so they focused on long run pace. In the past Verstappen has driven from 19th to 5th at this circuit. The same power unit change also applies to Ferrari with Charles Leclerc. Whilst the front of the grid might be easy to forecast this weekend, it was as tight as ever in the midfield today. Overtaking is possible in Sochi if drivers can get a good slipstream and have a decent speed offset from the car they’re following, so we could see plenty of moves up the field on Sunday.