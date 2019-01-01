Russian GP Qualifying Report

*No spoilers* 2021 really is the season which keeps on giving! With a top three nobody could have predicted before qualifying. Alex Kalinauckas (Grand Prix Editor, Autosport) describes the pole position result as a ‘shock’ and has good reasons why. In the press conference after qualifying, Alex says the pole sitter admitted this is the one circuit he wouldn’t want to be on the front row for, especially if there is a headwind. However we’re set up for an unmissable race tomorrow.