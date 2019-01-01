Russian Grand Prix Review

Ariana is battling with a cold which means she’s lost her voice, so her producer Martyn Lee is off the bench to host the show today with Luke Smith (F1 Reporter, Autosport) and Jess McFadyen (Director of Digital Strategy, Motorsport Network) to look back at a race which will ultimately be remembered for a major milestone for the record books but, in the immediate aftermath, is more about the broken heart of one driver who was looking good for a maiden F1 win.