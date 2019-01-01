Lewis Hamilton 100: We Rank His Greatest Victories
Sep 30, 04:00 PM
Alex Kalinauckas (Grand Prix Editor, Autosport) is joined by Kevin Turner (Chief Editor, Autosport) and Jonathan Noble (F1 Editor, motorsport.com) to discuss Lewis Hamilton’s achievement of 100 Grand Prix victories. We talk about Schumacher’s 91 wins and at what point Hamilton looked able to beat it, where this ranks in his list of achievements and how crucial the move from McLaren to Mercedes was.
We also explore how Hamilton has kept himself motivated, his greatest rivals and how Hamilton navigated regulation changes to stay at the very top.
We also explore how Hamilton has kept himself motivated, his greatest rivals and how Hamilton navigated regulation changes to stay at the very top.