The Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award Finalists

The four finalists who will contest the 2021 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award have been selected.



Aston Martin joined the Award in 2019. Previous winners include 2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button, 13-time grand prix winner David Coulthard, current F1 drivers Lando Norris and George Russell, triple Indianapolis 500 winner Dario Franchitti, and 2014 World Endurance champion Anthony Davidson.



Kevin Turner (Chief Editor, Autosport) is joined by Marcus Simmons and Ian Titchmarsh to discuss why these are four finalists.



German and Italian Formula 4 points leader Ollie Bearman, FIA F3 racer Jonny Edgar, Euroformula Open title contender Louis Foster and GB3 championship favourite Zak O’Sullivan are the finalists. None have been in the Award before.



The winner will be announced at the Autosport Awards on 19th December.



