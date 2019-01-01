60 Years of Team Lotus Winning In F1 - Clive Chapman's Top 10 Cars

This week It's sixty years since one of the greatest grand prix teams took its first victory when Team Lotus won the 1961 United States Grand Prix with Innes Ireland driving the Lotus 21. It was the first win for Team Lotus as a works outfit although privateer cars had won races previously.

What better excuse to talk about one of the great grand prix teams and we're delighted to be joined by Clive Chapman today.

Clive is the son of Lotus founder Colin Chapman and Managing Director of Classic Team Lotus. Clive joins us from their Norfolk HQ where many of their iconic grand prix cars are kept running.

Kevin Turner (Chief Editor, Autosport) and Clive chat about the history of the team, and the Top 10 cars they raced.