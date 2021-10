10 Years On: Remembering Dan Wheldon with Scott Dixon

Today (Saturday October 16) is a sad day for motorsport fans everywhere because it's the 10th anniversary of the tragic accident which claimed the life of, the two-time Indianapolis 500 winner and 2005 IndyCar Champion. Dan died on October 16, 2011 at the Las Vegas Motorspeedway.(Editor-in-chief, motorsport.com ) and(US Editor, motorsport.com ) are joined by six-time IndyCar Champion