2021 F1 Global Fan Survey Results Revealed
Oct 21, 03:30 PM
Formula 1 and Motorsport Network today announced the results of the 2021 F1 Global Fan Survey. Conducted in 15 languages across the Motorsport.com platform, and receiving feedback from 167,000 fans in 187 countries, the 2021 survey is the largest single sports survey ever analysed by Nielsen Sports.
Luke Smith (F1 Reporter, Autosport) is here to discuss fan favourite teams, drivers and the overall state of the sport. He's joined by James Allen (President, Motorsport Network) and Charles Bradley (Editor-in-chief, motorsport.com)
Luke Smith (F1 Reporter, Autosport) is here to discuss fan favourite teams, drivers and the overall state of the sport. He's joined by James Allen (President, Motorsport Network) and Charles Bradley (Editor-in-chief, motorsport.com)