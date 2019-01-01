Formula Ford Festival at 50 - Why you should go this weekend
Oct 28, 03:32 PM
This weekend marks the 50th running of the illustrious Formula Ford Festival, first held in 1972, which has been won by some of motorsport's biggest names down the years.
Stefan Mackley is joined by Marcus Simmons and Gary Watkins to preview the event, and tell you why a trip to Brands Hatch this weekend won't disappoint.
Stefan Mackley is joined by Marcus Simmons and Gary Watkins to preview the event, and tell you why a trip to Brands Hatch this weekend won't disappoint.