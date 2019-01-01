Jo Siffert Remembered
Episode 539Nov 04, 05:18 PM
Tom Howard is joined by Autosport's Chief Editor Kevin Turner for a special episode.
Stepping up to F1 in 1962, Jo Siffert shone with Rob Walker Racing Team and BRM before his career was abruptly ended in a fatal crash at Brands Hatch in 1971. On the 50th anniversary of his death, Autosport recalled the career of an F1 and sportscar ace gone before his time. And to hear more from the writer of that piece, Kevin Turner, Tom it's over to you.
And stay tuned because also in today show we'll take a short break to thank today's sponsor, the National Centre for Motorsport Engineering at the University of Bolton, where their £13million state of the art facility is equipping graduates with the skills they need for a career in motorsport engineering. Find out more about the National Centre for Motorsport Engineering at the University of Bolton online at bolton.ac.uk .