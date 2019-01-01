Jo Siffert Remembered

Tom Howard is joined by Autosport's Chief Editor Kevin Turner for a special episode.

Stepping up to F1 in 1962, Jo Siffert shone with Rob Walker Racing Team and BRM before his career was abruptly ended in a fatal crash at Brands Hatch in 1971. On the 50th anniversary of his death, Autosport recalled the career of an F1 and sportscar ace gone before his time. And to hear more from the writer of that piece, Kevin Turner, Tom it's over to you.