Learning To Be A Motorsport Engineer
Episode 543Nov 10, 06:55 AM
Sponsored Content.
Today we hear from students from the National Centre for Motorsport Engineering at the University of Bolton. They have been learning in the classroom AND on the race track.
Where does the next generation of motorsport engineers come from? How can you gain experience whilst also studying?
At the University of Bolton their £13million state of the art facility is equipping graduates with the skills they need for a career in motorsport engineering. Find out more about the National Centre for Motorsport Engineering at the University of Bolton online at bolton.ac.uk
Today we hear from students from the National Centre for Motorsport Engineering at the University of Bolton. They have been learning in the classroom AND on the race track.
Where does the next generation of motorsport engineers come from? How can you gain experience whilst also studying?
At the University of Bolton their £13million state of the art facility is equipping graduates with the skills they need for a career in motorsport engineering. Find out more about the National Centre for Motorsport Engineering at the University of Bolton online at bolton.ac.uk