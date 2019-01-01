W Series Review with Jamie Chadwick and Alice Powell

Jamie Chadwick is a double champion. The winner of W Series in 2019 repeated her achievement in 2021 after a dominant win at the Circuit of the Americas.



Today on the podcast we'll talk to Jamie, and her season-long title rival Alice Powell. They went into the final round level on 109 points each, but it was the Williams development driver Chadwick who won both rounds on Saturday and Sunday in Austin.



Championship victory hands her 15 FIA Superlicence points, but does that mean we'll see her in a Friday practice session in Formula 1 sometime soon? What are her plans for next year? How does this championship compare to her first? And will she compete in W Series again or will she look towards Formula 3 or WEC? Let's find out.



