Young Driver Finalist - Ollie Bearman

The four finalists who will contest the 2021 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award have been selected. Ollie Bearman, Jonny Edgar, Louis Foster and Zak O’Sullivan are the finalists. None have been in the Award before.



This week on the podcast we're talking to each driver individually, and hearing about their story so far.



Previous winners include 2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button, 13-time grand prix winner David Coulthard, current F1 drivers Lando Norris and George Russell, triple Indianapolis 500 winner Dario Franchitti, and 2014 World Endurance champion Anthony Davidson.



Today we're talking to Ollie Bearman. The 16-year-old Essex driver has been the class of the ferociously competitive Italian and German Formula 4 championships in 2021. Bearman has won 13 races with Van Amersfoort Racing and leads the points in both series. Has also been a race winner in selected GB3 outings, despite limited mileage compared to his rivals.