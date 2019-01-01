Sir Frank Williams Tribute - with Juan Pablo Montoya and Maurice Hamilton

Former Formula 1 team boss Sir Frank Williams, whose squad became one of the most successful in grand prix racing’s history, has passed away. He was 79.



A short statement from the Williams team said he had been admitted to hospital on Friday and passed away peacefully on Sunday morning surrounded by his family.





The Williams team earned 114 F1 victories, along with seven drivers’ titles and nine constructors’ crowns, to became one of the best-known teams on the grid.



