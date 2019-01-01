Sir Frank Williams Tribute - with Juan Pablo Montoya and Maurice Hamilton
Episode 554Nov 29, 04:06 PM
Former Formula 1 team boss Sir Frank Williams, whose squad became one of the most successful in grand prix racing’s history, has passed away. He was 79.
A short statement from the Williams team said he had been admitted to hospital on Friday and passed away peacefully on Sunday morning surrounded by his family.
The Williams team earned 114 F1 victories, along with seven drivers’ titles and nine constructors’ crowns, to became one of the best-known teams on the grid.
Frank Williams had originally founded Williams Grand Prix Engineering in 1977, having previously run cars in Formula 2 and Formula 3.
Today we speak with two people who knew Frank well and worked with him in different capacities. First we hear from motorsport writer and broadcaster Maurice Hamilton. We also speak with Juan Pablo Montoya who drove for four seasons of Formula 1 with Williams. They were in conversation with Diana Binks on Motorsport TV Live. Watch here: https://uk.motorsport.tv/
