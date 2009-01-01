Young Driver Finalist - Jonny Edgar

The four finalists who will contest the 2021 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award have been selected. Ollie Bearman, Jonny Edgar, Louis Foster and Zak O’Sullivan are the finalists. None have been in the Award before.



This week on the podcast we're talking to each driver individually, and hearing about their story so far.



Previous winners include 2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button, 13-time grand prix winner David Coulthard, current F1 drivers Lando Norris and George Russell, triple Indianapolis 500 winner Dario Franchitti, and 2014 World Endurance champion Anthony Davidson.



Today we're talking to Jonny Edgar. This 17-year-old, from Cumbrian karting royalty, won a thrilling German F4 title battle in 2020. He had a tough time this year in FIA Formula 3, with a best result of fifth with Carlin, and finished 18th in the points. But bear in mind that 2021 champion Dennis Hauger was 17th last year on his step up from F4…