Young Driver Finalist - Zak O'Sullivan

The four finalists who will contest the 2021 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award have been selected. Ollie Bearman, Jonny Edgar, Louis Foster and Zak O’Sullivan are the finalists. None have been in the Award before.



This week on the podcast we're talking to each driver individually, and hearing about their story so far.



Previous winners include 2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button, 13-time grand prix winner David Coulthard, current F1 drivers Lando Norris and George Russell, triple Indianapolis 500 winner Dario Franchitti, and 2014 World Endurance champion Anthony Davidson.



Today we're talking to Zak O'Sullivan. O’Sullivan has been the driver to beat in GB3 this year. The 16-year-old continued the impressive form from his first single-seater campaign last season, when he came oh-so-close to securing the British F4 crown. He seems set to make up for that disappointment this year, as he comfortably tops the points ahead of the finale.