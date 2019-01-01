Saudi Arabia GP Review
Episode 560, Dec 06, 02:06 AM
* No Spoilers* Ariana is already on her way to Abu Dhabi with the rest of the F1 team, so Jess McFadyen steps up to host today’s podcast alongside Luke Smith (F1 Reporter, Autosport) and Haydn Cobb (Editor, Autosport.com).
Luke is fresh from the drivers interviews and tells us who-said-what after the chequered flag, whilst Haydn was on live commentary duty today and had to make sense of today’s chaotic scenes for those following along. But can we make sense of it on the Autosport podcast?
