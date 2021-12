Our team were all in the paddock to witness the wild ending to an unforgettable 2021 season. Shortly after the FIA gave their verdict on the two protests which were lodged after the race, we tried to make sense of what happened, and congratulate our drivers championship winner. Ariana Bravo is joined by Jess McFadyen (Director of Digital Strategy, Motorsport Network) and Luke Smith (F1 Reporter, Autosport)