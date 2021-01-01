F1 2021 Review with Alex and Luke - Part 1

Autosport’s annual podcast review of the year is finally here!



Whilst recent headlines have been dominated by the drama in Abu Dhabi, the balance of power between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton shifted many times throughout the season, and it was a year filled with storylines which deserve to be remembered.



Today we go back to pre-season testing to remember what we learned even before the cars would race in Bahrain.



With Ariana enjoying a well-earned break, Martyn Lee (Head of Podcasts, Motorsport Network) is joined by Alex Kalinauckas (Grand Prix Editor, Autosport) and Luke Smith (F1 Reporter, Autosport).



In the first part of our retrospective we take you from early Mercedes dominance to a 32 point lead for Verstappen by the time teams left Austria, finishing with the first shoots of a Hamilton recovery heading into the summer break.



With so much to discuss we split our season review podcasts into two parts. Look out for the concluding part on Monday 27th December.



