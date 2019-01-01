Monsters of Motorsport - with Mark Blundell

This week's Autosport celebrates many of motorsport’s wild and spectacular machines.



We’ve selected some of the most outrageous and, in a few cases, ridiculous cars ever to go into competition for our Monsters of Motorsport special. It is a look at some of the cars that can impress and entertain even if they are going around a circuit (or rally stage) all on their own.



We're joined today by a special guest too, as Mark Blundell recalls his monster pole lap at Le Mans, and some of the other machinery he's driven to the limit.



Martyn Lee hosts alongside Marcus Simmons (Deputy Editor, Autosport) and Gary Watkins.