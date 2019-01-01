Autosport Awards Highlights
Episode 574, Feb 07, 03:55 PM
Later than originally planned, the Autosport Awards 2021 were presented on Sunday 6th February at London's Grosvenor House.
On the podcast today we bring you highlights of the winners speeches and some of the stars we met on the red carpet. The categories, voted on by readers of Autosport magazine and autosport.com, are below:
Racing Driver of the Year presented by Pirelli
Race Car of the Year presented by Blink Experience
Rally Driver of the Year
Rally Car of the Year
Rookie of the Year
British Racing Driver of the Year
UK Racer of the Year
Esports Driver of the Year presented by Motorsport Games
Esports Team of the Year presented by Motorsport Games
Pioneering and Innovation Award presented by Mahindra
Gold Medal Award
Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award
