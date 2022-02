Autosport Awards Highlights

Later than originally planned, the Autosport Awards 2021 were presented on Sunday 6th February at London's Grosvenor House.On the podcast today we bring you highlights of the winners speeches and some of the stars we met on the red carpet. The categories, voted on by readers of Autosport magazine and autosport.com , are below:Racing Driver of the Year presented by PirelliRace Car of the Year presented by Blink ExperienceRally Driver of the YearRally Car of the YearRookie of the YearBritish Racing Driver of the YearUK Racer of the YearEsports Driver of the Year presented by Motorsport GamesEsports Team of the Year presented by Motorsport GamesPioneering and Innovation Award presented by MahindraGold Medal AwardAston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award