The secrets revealed in Red Bull's RB18 unveiling - Autosport Plus
Episode 577, Feb 24, 08:00 AM
Welcome to a bonus episode of the show featuring some exclusive content from the subscriber area of Autosport.com. Autosport Plus
Red Bull was the first Formula 1 team to launch its 2022 season, but is the last to actually show off its new car. Finally unveiling its RB18 to the world on the first day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, here's what can be seen from the radical new challenger Max Verstappen will defend his 2021 title with.
For a 50% discount on your first payment to the exclusive Autosport Plus subscriber area, using the code PODCAST at checkout.
