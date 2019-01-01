F1 Testing - Day 2 - The Stories Behind The Laptimes

Day 2 of F1 pre-season testing saw global events overtake what was happening on track, with drivers and teams speaking out against the Russia/Ukraine conflict. Meetings between organisers will soon communicate Formula 1's stance on the planned race in Sochi.



Martyn Lee is joined by Alex Kalinauckas (Grand Prix Editor, Autosport) and Jake Boxall-Legge (Technical Editor, Autosport) to dig into the timesheets and work out what's really going on. We've been trackside again today and observing how some of the cars are suffering with high speed instability, in a throwback to the 1980's ground effect cars.