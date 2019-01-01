IndyCar Returns! We talk to Al Unser Jr about his life, career and new book

AL UNSER JR has lived a double life - supreme racing talent and self-inflicted personal turmoil. He won two CART championships and won the Indianapolis 500 twice. It's rare for someone so successful in their motorsport career to open up on struggles with addiction, depression and abuse.

His new book "Al Unser Jr: A Checkered Past" is a brutally honest look at some of the stories which racing fans will know, and some which he has never talked about before.

Growing up in Indycar with a famous surname he was put on a pedestal. Nephew to Bobby, son of Al. The story of 'Little Al' would too often leave the pages of Autosport for the tabloids to chart the fall from grace of an American darling.

JAMES NEWBOLD asks about how he was able to supress his anger at Emerson Fittipaldi after his crash in the 1989 Indy 500, and win an award for sportsmanship, when he had to fight every natural urge not to retaliate. He says what he thinks of the current crop of teams and drivers, and who impresses him the most. He also talks about the process of writing his book alongside noted author JADE GURSS and how he had to stop several times because he was in tears.