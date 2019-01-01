F1 testing - Day 3 - What We Should & Shouldn't Conclude From Barcelona
Episode 580, Feb 25, 08:00 PM
Mercedes put in some quick laps to top morning and afternoon sessions, with drivers running two by two, and both Red Bulls not far behind.
For anyone hoping the new regulations might mean the competitive order was thrown up in the air will be disappointed. But for followers of Formula 1, you won't be surpirsed that the status quo is a good place to start when decoding the timesheets from testing.
Maybe it's a sign that many of the teams are talking up Ferrari, or are they trying some smoke-and-mirrors to divert attention off their own cars.
Joining Martyn Lee to discuss all the action from the final day of the first pre-season test is Luke Smith (F1 Reporter, Autosport) and Haydn Cobb (Editor, Autosport.com).
Formula 1 says it will not hold the Russian Grand Prix scheduled for 25 September "in the current circumstances" following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: “On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances.”
The promoter of the Russian Grand Prix confirmed the contract to hold the race had been suspended, but also asl fans not to seek refunds for tickets as "it is still possible that the round will take place and will be held as previously scheduled".
For anyone hoping the new regulations might mean the competitive order was thrown up in the air will be disappointed. But for followers of Formula 1, you won't be surpirsed that the status quo is a good place to start when decoding the timesheets from testing.
Maybe it's a sign that many of the teams are talking up Ferrari, or are they trying some smoke-and-mirrors to divert attention off their own cars.
Joining Martyn Lee to discuss all the action from the final day of the first pre-season test is Luke Smith (F1 Reporter, Autosport) and Haydn Cobb (Editor, Autosport.com).
Formula 1 says it will not hold the Russian Grand Prix scheduled for 25 September "in the current circumstances" following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: “On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances.”
The promoter of the Russian Grand Prix confirmed the contract to hold the race had been suspended, but also asl fans not to seek refunds for tickets as "it is still possible that the round will take place and will be held as previously scheduled".