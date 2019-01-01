Rally Sweden Review - Why you need to follow WRC this year

Tom Howard is fresh off the plane from Sweden with his full review of how Kalle Rovanperä took an emphatic victory to take charge of the championship. The 21 year old decided on muted celebrations, after giving his support to the people of Ukraine currently under Russian invasion, exactly 21 years after his father Harri took his only World Rally Championship victory at the same event.



In contrast, Elfyn Evans had a weekend to forget. A 10 second time penalty caused by him leaving the designated course, whilst recovering from crashing over a snow back on the final corner, would just be the start of his pain.



To discuss that and a lot more, Martyn Lee joins Tom Howard to look back at memorable weekend of motorsport.