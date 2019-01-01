Kevin's Top 10...Ferrari Drivers Ranked
Episode 582, Mar 03, 03:32 PM
As the most successful constructor in Formula 1 history, and its only ever-present force since 1950, Ferrari has had its fair share of top-line drivers during its world championship history. Autosport takes on the task of ranking its very best from the past 71 years.
Alex Kalinauckas is joined by Matt Kew and, of course, Kevin Turner to argue about which drivers deserve their place in the Top 10.
Thank you to today's podcast sponsor BetterHelp. Get 10% off your first month by using this link, which also let's the know you heard about BetterHelp on the Autosport Podcast: www.betterhelp.com/autosport
Alex Kalinauckas is joined by Matt Kew and, of course, Kevin Turner to argue about which drivers deserve their place in the Top 10.
Thank you to today's podcast sponsor BetterHelp. Get 10% off your first month by using this link, which also let's the know you heard about BetterHelp on the Autosport Podcast: www.betterhelp.com/autosport