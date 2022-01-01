F1 2022 with Karun Chandhok

Today we're joined by professional racing driver, TV commentator and MotorsportUK board member Karun Chandhok. We're looking ahead to the Bahrain test this week and discussing what was learned from Barcelona. Should the teams have foreseen the porpoising issue? And can teams fix any issues completely within the timescale and the budget restrictions?



Karun also talks about how international sporting bodies have taken a stance against Russian and Belarusian athletes. He discusses, from his perspective as a driver, the role of professional sportspeople as influencers and role models.



Finally we look at the driver line-ups following Max Verstappen's long term commitment to Red Bull Racing, and which driver pairings he thinks are the ones to watch this year. Karun is joined by GP Racing magazine editor Ben Anderson and your host, Alex Kalinauckas.