The second day of the final 2022 Formula 1 pre-season test is in the books, with Carlos Sainz Jr leading the way for Ferrari. It was a day that was blustery and blowy, meant the many red flags that flew were streaming strongly.

Alex Kalinauckas is hosting the podcast today, summarising and understanding the day. To look ahead of the final day of the test here in Bahrain on Saturday, he's joined by Matt Kew and Luke Smith.