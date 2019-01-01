F1 Testing - Bahrain Day 3

Matt Kew and Luke Smith (F1 Reporter, Autosport) recount their experience of watching the cars over the three days in Bahrain. They talk about how the Mercedes looked like it was struggling to dial-in the handling, how Red Bull grabbed a last minute glory run, and how Ferrari were not-so-quietly confident.

With the final day of pre-season testing complete, is porpoising still a thing? What happened to the McLaren brake ducts? Why did Lewis Hamilton say Mercedes are not in contention for a win in Bahrain? And if Mercedes turn up next weekend and put the cars 5th and 6th on the grid, would be we surprised? All of those questions answered on today's podcast.