F1 Bahrain GP Practice Analysis

Jonathan Noble (F1 Editor, Motorsport.com ) was watching both Free Practice sessions from trackside today, and spoke to the drivers and team bosses afterwards. He's speaking to Martyn Lee (Head of Podcasts, Motorsport Network) to analyse the form guide as the fuel came out and the soft tyres went on, for some quick laps.

Arguably more interesting was to come, when the teams fuelled up and gave us a clue to their long run pace. Are Red Bull and Ferrari REALLY favourites for pole, and how bad are things for Mercedes?