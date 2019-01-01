Bahrain GP Qualifying + FIA Abu Dhabi Report Analysis
Episode 592, Mar 19, 08:50 PM
From the Bahrain International Circuit, Luke Smith (F1 Reporter) is joined by Alex Kalinauckas (Grand Prix Editor, Autosport) to analyse a thrilling qualifying session.
It's still far too early to say if the established order from the hybrid era is ancient history, but there's certainly a different look to the starting grid for tomorrow’s race.
Shortly before Qualifying, and 97 days after the controversy of Abu Dhabi, the FIA released their report into how those final laps played out. The full report can be seen on autosport.com, but our team thinks there are still some questions which need answered.