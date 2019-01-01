Saudi Arabian GP - Practice Analysis

A missile attack on an Aramco distribution facility, around 10 miles from the track, was the main talking point today. Thick black smoke was seen filling the air during Free Practice 1, which delayed Free Practice 2 as Formula 1 and the FIA met with teams to discuss the situation.



Martyn Lee and Haydn Cobb talk about the implications of today's events, and analyse the pace we saw on track heading into qualifying tomorrow.