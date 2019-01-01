Saudi Arabian GP Review

Jess McFadyen and Alex Kalinauckas join Martyn Lee to analyse the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.



Red Bull started first and fourth, and finished in the same positions, but it wasn't the dream pole-to-flag victory Sergio Perez dreamed of. Perez was unfortunate to pit from the lead just before a safety car, which gifted his opponents a cheap stop and the chance to leapfrog him.



Max Verstappen's late race battle with Charles Leclerc gave him a first win of the new season, and it gave F1 fans plenty of hope these new regulations will allow cars to more closely follow one another.