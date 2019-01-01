Australian GP - Practice Analysis with Jonathan Noble

Formula One is back down under after a two year break, and the cars were on track today for the two Free Practice sessions. The Ferrari vs Red Bull battle looks to have picked up where it left off in Saudi Arabia, with both teams running at the front.





Alpine saw stronger pace in FP2 and McLaren were both in the top ten, but how much of that will translate to qualifying? Jonathan Noble is here to analyse the lap times around a newly remodelled Albert Park.