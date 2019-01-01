Gravel Notes: Inside The World Of A WRC Mechanic

20Mechanics are an integral part of motorsport regardless of discipline and those that work in the World Rally Championship mechanics are regarded among elite.



These unsung heroes are expected to perform miracles against the clock to prepare and repair WRC cars during events.



Unlike other forms of motorsport, rallying’s version of the circuit racing pitstop is known as a service and these occur after a series or loop of special stages held on closed roads. Drivers and co-drivers will return to the service park, where teams deploy a group of mechanics to repair any damage or change items on the cars in an allotted time period before the next set of stages.



To better understand the life of a mechanic Autosport WRC reporter Tom Howard was invited to become part of the M-Sport Ford WRC team to work on Pierre-Louis Loubet’s Ford Puma Rally1 WRC car at the South Belgian Rally.



