Miami GP Preview

Charles Bradley (Global Editor-in-Chief, (Global Editor-in-Chief, motorsport.com ) is an ex-pat who has long made Miami his home. He tells us what it has been like to watch Formula 1 come to his doorstep, the journey over the last five years to bring F1 to Miami, and why some of the locals were trying to block the race up the eleventh hour in the courts. Charles also gives us the lowdown on how the track has been built around the existing infrastructure, and some of the engineering in place to cope with the extreme weather events seen in Florida.

Jonathan Noble has been at the track already this week and brings us his perspective on the best sections of track to watch, and what kind of action this hybrid permanent circuit might bring. Jon also ranks Miami in terms of previous visits F1 has paid to the U.S. and the place it could occupy on the newly-enlarged calendar.

Martyn Lee is your host today.