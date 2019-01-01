Miami GP Review
Episode 613, May 08, 10:30 PM
Thanks to Harrys.com for bringing you today's podcast. You can claim your free Harry's Trial Set and Face Wash, just pay £3.95 for delivery. Click here now -> https://www.harrys.com/autosport
Jess, Luke and Codders are all in Miami this weekend to bring us analysis of the inaugural Miami Grand Prix. How did the track action match up to the attention paid to the glitz and glamour? How did this 'car park track' suit the Red Bull vs Ferrari cars? And how does Miami stack up against the other events on the calendar?
Martyn Lee is your host.
Jess, Luke and Codders are all in Miami this weekend to bring us analysis of the inaugural Miami Grand Prix. How did the track action match up to the attention paid to the glitz and glamour? How did this 'car park track' suit the Red Bull vs Ferrari cars? And how does Miami stack up against the other events on the calendar?
Martyn Lee is your host.