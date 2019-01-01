Part 1 - The State of BTCC with David Addison

The 2022 British Touring Car Championship is ba ck this weekend for the third round at Thruxton.



We talk through the first two rounds of the champsionship and which drivers have started to make their bid for a championship run. We also talk about the new hybrid cars and how the BTCC adapting to the technical changes. Tom Ingram leads the field into Thruxton ahead of Josh Cook, Ash Sutton and Jake Hill.



