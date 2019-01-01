Spanish GP Review - with Alex, Luke, Megan, and Jess

Thanks to Surfshark VPN for bringing you today's podast. Try Surfshark today totally risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Get Surfshark VPN at https://surfshark.deals/autosport

Enter promo code AUTOSPORT for 83% off and three extra months free!



Luke and Megan join Alex and Jess live from Spain to discuss a surprisingly eventful Spanish GP. Was Red Bull right to use team orders? Can Charles banish his demons going into Monaco and Baku? And is Mercedes really back in the title fight?



Alex Kalinauckas is your host.