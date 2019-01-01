Azerbaijan GP Practice with Jake Boxall-Legge

The Formula 1 cars back on the streets of Baku for the first time with these new generation cars. Sporting their low drag setups, the battle between Red Bull and Ferrari resumes for round eight.



This was the venue for Sergio Perez's first win in Red Bull colours twelve months ago but can he repeat the feat? Can Ferrari overcome their bouncing issues on the long start/finish straight? And will any of their midfield teams be able to join the battle at the front? Martyn Lee is joined by Jake Boxall-Legge to discuss.