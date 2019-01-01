Azerbaijan GP Review with Alex, Jess & Haydn

We're back to analyse all the action from today's action in Baku which saw a double DNF for Ferrari, more woe for Ferrari customer teams, and a dominant display from the Red Bull pair. Max Verstappen led home Sergio Perez for a 1-2 well clear of third placed George Russell.

Martyn Lee is joined by Alex Kalinauckas, Jess McFadyen and Haydn Cobb to discuss if Ferrari could have won today, were they not to have lost both cars to reliability issues.