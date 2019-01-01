Canadian GP Practice with Matt Kew

Matt Kew joins Martyn Lee to analyse the first two practice sessions for the Canadian Grand Prix. Formula 1 is back in Montreal for the first time since 2019, with a severe weather warning arriving shortly after the teams arrived in the paddock.



With the ever present threat of rain, the first practice session was busier than usual with teams and drivers maximising track time to try different setups and scenarios. However the rain stayed away throughout the second session, which saw both Ferrari and Red Bull quick on the low fuel runs.



The long race pace was good for the Red Bull of Verstappen, whilst his teammate Perez was a second off the pace, something which Christian Horner put down to setup differences between driving styles.



Grid penalties are already becoming a topic after just 8 full weekends of running, as the Alpha Tauri of Tsunoda will start from the back of the grid due to taking a complete set of Red Bull powertrain components. The big question remains over Ferrari, and whether Leclerc will take the pain of a grid penalty here, at a track where passing is possible if you have the pace.