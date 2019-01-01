Canadian GP Review - with Luke, Jess and Matt

Round 9 of the Formula 1 World Championship saw Max Verstappen extend his championship lead as his main rivals faltered – teammate Sergio Perez retired with mechanical failure and Charles Leclerc managed fifth from a back row grid slot due to engine penalties. Verstappen led home Carlos Sainz by just 0.993 seconds, who pushed him all the way to the line for the final 16 laps following a late safety car caused by Yuki Tsunoda hitting the wall on pit exit. Lewis Hamilton said he feels ‘young again’ after his third place finish and a visit to the podium for the first time since Bahrain.

Host Martyn Lee is joined by Luke Smith, Jess McFadyen and Matt Kew to discuss whether Ferrari had any chance of ending Red Bull’s 6-race winning streak in Canada. Could Sainz have made a one-stop strategy work for their first win since Australia? And with rivals talking up Mercedes’ pace today, did they finally unlock some secrets of the W13, or is that just mind games from the others amid the FIA’s potential regulation change to stop the cars bouncing.