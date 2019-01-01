Austrian GP Sprint Review

Luke Smith and Matt Kew are fresh (or perhaps, no SO fresh) from running the track this evening, having witnessed a frantic Sprint in Austria. We hear about their conversations with Verstappen, Leclerc and Sainz and how today’s finishing order will impact how teams attack the Grand Prix tomorrow. The Mercedes garage had to rebuild both cars after qualifying shunts and Toto Wolff talks about the effort required. Plus both Haas drivers continue to impress our hosts with the pace they’re extracting from a car which hasn’t been updated as much as it’s rivals.